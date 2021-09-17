George Will: GOP officials 'terrified & afraid of a large portion of their base'

George Will joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss the state of the Republican Party after Rep. Anthony Gonzalez (R-OH) announced he will not seek re-election, the pro-insurrection rally at the Capitol this Saturday and his new book, "American Happiness and Discontents: The Unruly Torrent, 2008-2020." "The Republican party is unique in that many of its elected officials are terrified & afraid of a large portion of their base," says Will.Sept. 17, 2021