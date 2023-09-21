General Milley tried to ‘calm the waters’ during Trump admin. ‘The President is a nuclear monarch.’

During his tenure, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark Milley helped to preserve democracy as the first and only Chairman in history faced with a former President accused of inciting a riot on the Capital. according to The Atlantic Editor-in-Chief Jeffrey Goldberg. Goldberg joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss his new cover story, “The Patriot: How General Mark Milley Protected the Constitution from Donald Trump.” “He did a lot of things, General Milley, both domestically and internationally, to make sure that we didn't have reckless wars,” Goldberg says. Milley and other national security officials “never disobeyed President Trump,” but instead tried to convince him that certain military actions were “a bad idea.” “Let's not kid ourselves, the President is a nuclear monarch,” Goldberg says. “[It’s] very hard for a Secretary of Defense or senior military leadership to tell the president no, and it might be illegal to tell the president no.”Sept. 21, 2023