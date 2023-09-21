IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Sen. Coons: there must be ‘active engagement’ to ensure Saudi deal is agreeable to Israelis

  • Melinda French Gates: investing in health systems in impoverished places will bring ‘less conflict’

    General Milley tried to ‘calm the waters’ during Trump admin. ‘The President is a nuclear monarch.’

    Zelenskyy was ‘brilliant’ at ‘trying to shock the conscience of the world’ at UN Security Council

  • ‘Tension’ between nature of criminal, political investigations on display at Garland’s House hearing

  • John Kirby: Military communication with U.S. and China is ‘the line that we want to get back open’

  • Biden can ‘be president of the world’ at UNGA amid absences ‘if he handles the moment appropriately’

  • Lewis Pugh: Rivers are ‘arteries of our planet,’ we need ‘healthy rivers’ for a ‘healthy planet’

  • Fmr. Rep. Upton: McCarthy ‘will take the blame’ if the Senate passes a budget while House GOP stalls

  • ‘We’ve got to get some aligned incentives’ on transition to EVs during UAW negotiations

  • Local UAW 862 head: ‘A lot of our workers are nervous, anxious, trying to be prepared’ for a strike

  • Iranian president reacts to prisoner exchange with U.S.

  • Sen. Gary Peters: ‘A lot is at stake’ for ‘middle class workers’ across the U.S. with the UAW strike

  • Elizabeth Whelan: ‘Longer an American is held’ by an adversary, ‘the harder it is to get them home’

  • NBC Exclusive: Trump tells Welker will ‘make a play’ for UAW votes despite disdain from leadership

  • Rep. Debbie Dingell: UAW potential strike is ‘crossroads for the industry and its future’

  • Rep. Jim Himes confident prisoner swap funds ‘will be used for humanitarian purposes only’ by Iran

  • Stuart Stevens: ‘Romney is this x-ray that shows that the Republican Party has no soul or spine’

  • Fred Upton: ‘It is a mess in the House, that is for sure.’

  • Judge allows Chesebro and Powell to sever from Trump in Georgia case

Andrea Mitchell Reports

General Milley tried to ‘calm the waters’ during Trump admin. ‘The President is a nuclear monarch.’

During his tenure, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark Milley helped to preserve democracy as the first and only Chairman in history faced with a former President accused of inciting a riot on the Capital. according to The Atlantic Editor-in-Chief Jeffrey Goldberg. Goldberg joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss his new cover story, “The Patriot: How General Mark Milley Protected the Constitution from Donald Trump.” “He did a lot of things, General Milley, both domestically and internationally, to make sure that we didn't have reckless wars,” Goldberg says. Milley and other national security officials “never disobeyed President Trump,” but instead tried to convince him that certain military actions were “a bad idea.” “Let's not kid ourselves, the President is a nuclear monarch,” Goldberg says. “[It’s] very hard for a Secretary of Defense or senior military leadership to tell the president no, and it might be illegal to tell the president no.”Sept. 21, 2023

