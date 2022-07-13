Gene Sperling: Inflation rise reflects ‘global trend’ amid ‘pandemic and military aggression in Ukraine’

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Gene Sperling, President Biden’s senior adviser and former director of the National Economic Council, joins Andrea Mitchell to break down the Consumer Price Index inflation report, which showed inflation up 9.1% from June of last year. “The average for the 38 top countries in the world right now, the OECD average, is 9.6% inflation,” says Sperling. “And it is unfortunate, but Americans have not escaped that global trend that's been due to the aftershocks of the pandemic and current military aggression in Ukraine, and the fact it's global.”July 13, 2022

