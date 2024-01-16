Gen. Twitty: Houthis are ‘trying to stand up to the superpower America,’ ‘they’re going to continue’

Iran fired ballistic missiles causing explosions near the U.S. consulate and a U.S. military facility in Northern Iraq. Andrea Mitchell is joined by Richard Engel and former Deputy Commander of U.S. European Command Lieutenant General Steph Twitty to discuss the significance of the attack amid rising tensions in the Middle East. “Now what you send is an emboldened Houthi force that's going after not just the commercial lines, but they're trying to stand up to the superpower America and coalition partners such as the U.K. and others… they're going to continue to do this regardless of what we do,” Twitty says. “People will think this is still a local war. I will tell you, this has moved into a regional conflict.”Jan. 16, 2024