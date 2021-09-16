Gen. Milley calls to Chinese counterpart were 'standard operating procedure'

Ambassador Michael McFaul and Anne Gearan join Andrea Mitchell to discuss the new security pact between the U.S., the UK, and Australia, and the political fallout over reports that General Mark Milley secretly spoke with his Chinese counterpart, which Ambassador McFaul calls standard operating procedure. "There is no secret phone calls by the Chairman of the Joint Staff to anybody in the world, let alone to a Chinese counterpart. So that is much ado about nothing," says Amb. McFaul Sept. 16, 2021