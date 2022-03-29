Gen. McCaffrey: ‘We must accelerate the delivery of game changing military technology’ to Ukraine

Retired Four Star General Barry McCaffrey and New York Times Pentagon Correspondent Helene Cooper join Andrea Mitchell to discuss the delivery of aid to Ukraine from the U.S. and NATO. “They have been moving this at a fairly brisk pace. Just not exactly all of the things that President Volodymyr Zelensky has wanted,” says Cooper. “We must accelerate the delivery of game changing military technology: anti-ship missiles, air defense, missile capabilities, etcetera, because nothing will change until Putin concludes he's got to stop the disaster that’s unrolling for the Russian armed forces,” says McCaffrey. March 29, 2022