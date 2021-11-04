Gen. McCaffrey: U.S. message to China ‘should be more on deterrence than warfighting’

Retired Four-Star General Barry McCaffrey joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss the new Pentagon report on China’s expanding military power, Havana Syndrome, and General Colin Powell’s funeral service to be held Friday. “If I was a Chinese operations officer for [President] Xi, that I’d ask him to be cautious,” says Ret. General McCaffrey. “He risks a bloody reprisal if he actually went after Taiwan with military force. I hope that doesn’t happen, that’s why I think our message should be more on deterrence than warfighting.”Nov. 4, 2021