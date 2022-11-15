IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Andrea Mitchell Reports

Gen. McCaffrey says Zelenskyy should talk to Putin: ‘When you’re winning is when you use diplomacy’

04:34

MSNBC Military Analyst retired four star Army General Barry McCaffrey joins Andrea Mitchell to assess the state of the war in Ukraine amid a push by many world leaders at the G20 summit for an end to the Russia’s violence. “I think it's clear that Ukraine is winning,” says McCaffrey. “This is a fight to the death and the Russians are doing very badly.” He adds that Zelenskyy “ought to be talking to Putin,” because “when you're winning is when you use diplomacy. So I hope he does reach out to the Russians, and get not just a ceasefire, but some end game in sight.”Nov. 15, 2022

