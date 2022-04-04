Gen. McCaffrey: Russia ‘will grind Ukraine into the dust’ if we don’t ‘accelerate and improve’ weapons delivery
General Barry McCaffrey and Brookings Institution Senior Fellow Bruce Riedel join Andrea Mitchell to discuss the need for the U.S. and NATO to deliver more defense aid to Ukraine in order to stifle the “brutal” Russian onslaught. “This war is going to grind Ukraine into the dust if we don't accelerate and improve the delivery of defense technology for the Ukrainians,” says McCaffrey. “Now is the time to ramp up the supply line as much as possible as much as our NATO allies are comfortable with going forward on this front,” says Riedel. April 4, 2022
