Gen. McCaffrey: ‘I personally do not think the Israelis have an option but’ to ‘destroy Hamas’

In his oval office address on Thursday and during his visit to Israel, President Biden cautioned Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanayhu about the potential impact of a full scale ground invasion in Gaza. Retired U.S. Gen. Barry McCaffrey, Ronen Bergman, and Graeme Wood join Andrea Mitchell to discuss. “If we see an air ground attack in an urban area, a three dimensional battle, if there's a half million civilians in the region, if there are a couple 100 or more hostages being held underground, in all probability, this is going to be a bloody mess,” McCaffrey tells Andrea. “I personally do not think the Israelis have an option but to enter on the ground, to try and destroy Hamas’ political and military leadership, and then attempt to use rewards and intelligence to locate and possibly rescue some of these hostages.”Oct. 20, 2023