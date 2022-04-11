IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Andrea Mitchell Reports

Gen. McCaffrey: Dvornikov ‘deliberately chosen’ to lead Ukraine invasion ‘because he’s ruthless’

06:34

Retired Four Star General Barry McCaffrey and New York Times Diplomatic Correspondent Michael Crowley join Andrea Mitchell to discuss President Putin’s appointment of General Aleksandr Dvornikov to lead the invasion of eastern Ukraine. “He was deliberately chosen because he's ruthless. He participated in the Russian operations in Chechnya, which destroyed the city of Grozny and killed countless numbers of civilians. He was one of the architects of Russian military operations in Syria and, in combination with Assad, destroyed the city of Aleppo,” says McCaffrey. “He’s a brute, but I wouldn’t expect too much to come out of him.” April 11, 2022

