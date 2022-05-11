Gen. McCaffrey: ‘As long as Congress continues to provide support,’ Ukraine has ‘a good chance’ of victory

Retired Four Star General Barry McCaffrey joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss what the U.S. needs to do to support Ukraine in a protracted, “brutal” war, emphasizing that Ukraine needs “high technology” equipment to increase their odds of victory. “Congress has got to stay with this, the administration has got to stay with this, and tell the Russians we won’t lose interest after a year,” says McCaffrey. “We've got to have a qualitative edge with these Ukrainian forces.” May 11, 2022