Gen. John Allen: Russian invasion could yield ‘millions’ of Ukrainian refugees, ‘a humanitarian crisis’

Brookings Institution President General John Allen joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss the potential for a refugee crisis in Europe if Russia invades Ukraine. “We should remember that in 2015, just two million refugees in Europe really played an enormous role in affecting European politics and European economic stability. Imagine millions of Ukrainians being driven across the border by the Russians in the middle of the winter,” says General Allen. “That would create a quite a crisis, a humanitarian crisis, maybe even a catastrophe.”Feb. 11, 2022