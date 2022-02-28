Gen. David Petraeus: Zelenskyy provides ‘inspiration and direction’ to Ukraine ‘when they couldn’t need it more’

Former CIA Director General David Petraeus joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss the Ukrainian resistance and ‘extraordinary leadership’ from President Zelenskyy. “Keep in mind that he was a comedian who played the president on television, very successfully. He ran for office, won the office, and he’s in the role of a lifetime,” says General Petraeus. “He is providing the example, energy, inspiration and direction to the country at a time when they couldn't need it more.”Feb. 28, 2022