Gen. David Petraeus: U.S. had ‘alternatives’ to avoid ‘devastating situation’ in Afghanistan

Former CIA Director General David Petraeus joins Andrea Mitchell with his assessment that the American withdrawal from Afghanistan has not marked the end of war or American involvement in the region. “There were alternatives. It would not have removed all of our boots on the ground, to be sure, but we would have kept bases in Afghanistan, which are important not just for Afghanistan, but for the regional counterterrorism campaign,” says Petraeus. “It certainly would have avoided what I think is quite a devastating situation for Afghanistan and for the Afghan people who we tried to help for 20 years and have literally left behind.”Aug. 10, 2022