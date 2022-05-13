Gen. David Petraeus: Russian ‘preemptive strike’ not likely ‘before Finland is formally within NATO’

Former CIA Director General David Petraeus joins Andrea Mitchell to assess whether Finland joining NATO will provoke Russian escalation. “It will be provocative. The question is what real options does Russia have? The last thing they need is to open up another military front. They can't even deal with the one fully that they've established with the invasion of Ukraine.” He says “they’re going to cut off the electricity that Russia flows into Finland,” but “I don't think you're going to see some kind of preemptive strike before Finland is formally within NATO.” May 13, 2022