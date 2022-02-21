Gen. Barry McCaffrey: Ukraine ‘at threat of Stalinist-style, blatant aggression’

General Barry McCaffrey and Michael Crowley join Andrea Mitchell to discuss the historical context of the crisis in Ukraine. “I was in Kiev and negotiated with Ukrainians and said ‘you got to hand these weapons over and we'll guarantee your independence.’ I'm thankful we did, otherwise we'd have those weapons all over the Soviet empire. So they have been rounded up,” says McCaffrey. “We then helped them with billions of dollars of Nunn-Lugar money to safeguard them. It was an appalling situation. But clearly now the independence of a sovereign nation in the heart of Europe is at threat of Stalinist-style, blatant aggression. Astonishing.”Feb. 21, 2022