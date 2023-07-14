Gen. Barry McCaffrey: U.S. ‘correct’ to send Ukraine cluster bombs; ‘they are a very effective tool'

U.S. cluster munitions have arrived in Ukraine, after lawmakers in both parties attempted to block President Joe Biden from sending them. Retired four-star Army General Barry McCaffrey joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss. “I think President Biden, Lloyd Austin, and Blinken were entirely correct to send them these munitions—not just as a stopgap for unitary warheads, but because they are a very effective tool, and Ukraine is fighting for its survival,” says McCaffrey.July 14, 2023