Garry Pierre-Pierre: The Haitian government ‘is unable to provide leadership’

Haitian Times Founder & Publisher Garry Pierre-Pierre joins José Diaz-Balart to discuss rising numbers of Haitians fleeing their country amid political chaos, gang violence, and humanitarian crisis in Haiti. “The people have to reclaim the country, because right now the government is unable to provide leadership,” says Pierre-Pierre. “And at some point we need to stop this exit out of Haiti, because when we all leave, this is what happens.”Nov. 26, 2021