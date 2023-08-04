Garrett Haake: Scene inside Trump courtroom both ‘very historic and also totally mundane’

Garrett Haake, Ken Dilanian and former U.S Attorney Harry Litman join Andrea Mitchell to break down the arraignment of former President Donald Trump in Washington, D.C. for his unprecedented third indictment. “There were multiple judges from that district who had come, in some cases with their families. You could tell it was history they wanted to be a part of,” says Haake, who was in the courtroom during the arraignment. However, the proceedings felt “like any other defendant other than the fact that it was the most famous and one of the most powerful people in the world who was in the chair.”Aug. 4, 2023