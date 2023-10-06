IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Rep. Sherrill: GOP needs leadership that will ‘put the country and our values before the far-right’

    05:10
  • Now Playing

    Gaetz denounced Biden impeachment effort as unserious at online fundraiser

    01:45
  • UP NEXT

    Republicans running for House speaker to participate in televised debate

    01:12

  • Matt Gaetz is ‘one of the least popular members of Congress,’ but ‘can’t be dismissed’

    04:24

  • Rep. Moulton: ‘Border wall’ won’t ‘solve the crisis,’ but Republicans ‘refuse to compromise’

    02:30

  • Rep. Moulton: China sees ‘major victories’ from ‘dysfunction,’ ‘Republican Civil War’ in Congress

    04:18

  • ‘What side deals are being cut’ could play key role in House Speaker election, strategists say

    07:51

  • Brendan Buck: New Speaker is ‘gonna go right into the meat grinder’ due to McCarthy’s promises

    04:57

  • Sen. Merkley: Ukraine is ‘paying with their lives and they’re asking us to help’ with aid package

    05:01

  • Rep. D’Esposito: Constituents ‘sent me here to govern’ but ‘egomaniac’ Gaetz is ‘getting in my way’

    03:36

  • Rep. Slotkin: McCarthy ‘depended on’ Dems to avoid a shutdown, only to ‘turn around and slap’ us

    04:21

  • Rep. Turner: McCarthy has ‘broad and overwhelming support’ among Republicans, ‘I’d bet on Kevin’

    04:16

  • Republican Rep. Bice: ‘Matt Gaetz wants to wreak havoc and chaos within the Republican Party’

    03:33

  • Rep. Quigley: ‘I don’t think’ McCarthy will ‘get any help’ from Democrats, ‘this is their Civil War’

    04:03

  • GOP Rep. Bice: Gaetz has made the American people ‘pawns in his narcissistic game’

    03:39

  • Rep. Armstrong: McCarthy has support from ‘vast majority’ of House GOP, motion to vacate is ‘silly’

    02:22

  • Rep. Landsman: Matt Gaetz is a ‘conflict entrepreneur’ when ‘the vast majority of us want to govern’

    04:59

  • NY civil fraud suit ‘cuts to the heart’ of Trump’s worth, which was ‘under question’ for decades

    06:49

  • Rep. Gaetz continues to tease he will file a motion to oust Speaker McCarthy

    02:03

  • Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi: Sen. Dianne Feinstein ‘left us the way she lived: on her own terms’

    08:37

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Gaetz denounced Biden impeachment effort as unserious at online fundraiser

01:45

Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., criticized House Republicans' efforts to impeach President Biden as unserious during an online fundraiser. NBC News' Garrett Haake reports on the comments and where Gaetz stands among his party after he voted to oust Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., as House speaker.Oct. 6, 2023

  • Rep. Sherrill: GOP needs leadership that will ‘put the country and our values before the far-right’

    05:10
  • Now Playing

    Gaetz denounced Biden impeachment effort as unserious at online fundraiser

    01:45
  • UP NEXT

    Republicans running for House speaker to participate in televised debate

    01:12

  • Matt Gaetz is ‘one of the least popular members of Congress,’ but ‘can’t be dismissed’

    04:24

  • Rep. Moulton: ‘Border wall’ won’t ‘solve the crisis,’ but Republicans ‘refuse to compromise’

    02:30

  • Rep. Moulton: China sees ‘major victories’ from ‘dysfunction,’ ‘Republican Civil War’ in Congress

    04:18

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All