GA fake electors are ‘ripe for the picking’ in Fulton Co. DA case to flip against Trump

McConnell’s health causes concern about budget negotiations, long-term Senate leadership prospects05:40
‘A jury of peers in a very swing state’ could sway voters against Trump, if convicted04:35
- Now Playing
GA fake electors are ‘ripe for the picking’ in Fulton Co. DA case to flip against Trump09:43
- UP NEXT
Biden accused of ‘orchestrating all these indictments’ by GOP, despite ‘depoliticizing everything’05:38
Putin is ‘trying to convince China to come in on his side’ by meeting with Kim Jong Un06:22
‘Voters in Fulton County, Georgia elected her to’ take on big cases like 2020 election interference06:21
Capitol physician: No evidence McConnell had stroke or seizure disorder01:37
Smash Mouth singer Steve Harwell dead at 5600:26
With unemployment down, ‘prices are still high and people are still struggling to afford’ essentials05:38
Mom of TN school shooting survivor feels ‘stabbed in the back’ by legislature’s lack of gun reform05:06
The nation will be watching Trump’s Fulton County case ‘day after day’ in ‘the thick of an election’07:19
Proud Boy Dominic Pezzola sentenced to 10 years in prison in Jan. 6 case01:58
Commerce Secy. Raimondo says ‘we have to hold the line’ on tech export controls after China visit06:40
FEMA does not have enough funds to help after disasters because ‘congress is not doing its job’02:04
Giuliani judgement in Georgia election workers case is “a victory for our democracy”05:34
Proud Boy Joe Biggs sentenced to 17 years in prison in Jan. 6 case03:29
Southern states ‘prepared’ and ‘trained’ for Hurricane Idalia, urging residents to ‘hunker down’05:41
Coastal FL suffered ‘massive winds’ and ‘storm surge,’ making Hurricane Idalia ‘devastating’06:42
Floridians assess the damage from Hurricane Idalia’s ‘strong winds’ as it barrels towards GA and SC04:06
Ramaswamy defends proposal for deal with Russia as rivals attack plan that would cede Ukrainian land04:33
McConnell’s health causes concern about budget negotiations, long-term Senate leadership prospects05:40
‘A jury of peers in a very swing state’ could sway voters against Trump, if convicted04:35
- Now Playing
GA fake electors are ‘ripe for the picking’ in Fulton Co. DA case to flip against Trump09:43
- UP NEXT
Biden accused of ‘orchestrating all these indictments’ by GOP, despite ‘depoliticizing everything’05:38
Putin is ‘trying to convince China to come in on his side’ by meeting with Kim Jong Un06:22
‘Voters in Fulton County, Georgia elected her to’ take on big cases like 2020 election interference06:21
Play All