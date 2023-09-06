GA fake electors are ‘ripe for the picking’ in Fulton Co. DA case to flip against Trump

Cameras are rolling inside the Fulton County courtroom during a hearing that could be a major step towards showing us how future cases, including former President Trump’s, will play out. Katie Phang, Greg Bluestein, Robert James, and Glenn Kirschner join Yasmin Vossoughian to discuss the latest in Georgia. “Once they see their name in black and white on the wrong side of the ‘v,’ State of Georgia versus the named defendants, it gets very real,” Kirschner says. “And that's when often the flipping begins, the cooperation begins, the guilty pleas begin. So I think particularly the fake electors are ripe for the picking.”Sept. 6, 2023