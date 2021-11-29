Fully vaccinated people can ‘feel reasonably in control’ with omicron variant

NBC’s Antonia Hylton and NBC Medical Contributor Dr. Natalie Azar join Chris Jansing to discuss the impact of the delta and omicron variants on the holiday season and the need for vaccinations and boosters to protect against these variants. “For those of us who have been following the science and following the recommendations I think that we can all still feel reasonably in control of this,” says Dr. Azar. “People really do need to understand that vaccination plus boosting really does, in all likelihood, confer a significant amount of protection.” Nov. 29, 2021