French Amb. Philippe Étienne: 'We want to rebuild the trust, which has been lost'

French Amb. Philippe Étienne joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss Secretary of State Antony Blinken's trip to Paris this week to meet with Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian, in an attempt to rebuild the fractured relationship between the U.S. and its longtime ally. "We want to rebuild the trust that is lost, which means quite a lot of work because we need to discuss these issues about consultations and common goals," says Amb. Étienne. "Secretary Blinken's visit to Paris is very important because it's the re-engaging of these in-depth consultations, which the two presidents decided."Oct. 4, 2021