Andrea Mitchell Reports

Fred Upton: ‘It is a mess in the House, that is for sure.’

04:03

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy expressed dismay to his caucus members in a closed door meeting, telling far right House voters threatening his job to oust him if they’re going to do so, in a string of expletives. Fred Upton joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss the status of the Republican party on Capitol Hill. “It is a mess in the House, that is for sure. And the reports this morning, I guess they used more than just my initials at this closed Republican conference meeting this morning, but it is a mess,” Upton says. “There is no cooperation over in the house and it's like, Screw you and everyone that looks like you in terms of, probably, from the Democratic side in terms of trying to get any cooperation.”Sept. 14, 2023

