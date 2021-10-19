Fred Guttenberg, father of Parkland victim: ‘I hope the world remembers Jaime, I hope they remember the other 16’

Fred Guttenberg, gun safety advocate and father of Jaime Guttenberg, a victim murdered in the tragic 2018 Marjory Stoneman Douglas shooting, joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss the upcoming guilty plea of the shooter and his hopes of remembrance for the victims lost. “I hope the world remembers Jaime, I hope they remember the other 16,” says Guttenberg. “I want Jaime to be remembered as the person who would’ve done amazing things, who should be living the best part of her life now. But because of what that animal murderer did she won’t get the chance, and hopefully tomorrow we start getting justice.”Oct. 19, 2021