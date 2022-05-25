Fred Guttenberg: Next mass shooting ‘being planned right now’ because ‘we haven’t changed what we’re doing’

Fred Guttenberg, a gun control advocate whose daughter Jaime was killed at her school in Parkland, Florida, joins Andrea Mitchell following the elementary school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, to urge action and accountability from government leaders on gun violence in America. “There is a block of people in our Senate, who ultimately have blocked any kind of legislation from taking place,” says Guttenberg. “I think we need to now put the lives of those we love above all else. And if they won't, then you know what, there is an election coming up.” The next mass shooting “is being planned right now,” says Guttenberg, because “we haven’t changed what we’re doing.” May 25, 2022