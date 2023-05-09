Fred Guttenberg: Allen, TX shooting is a result of policies in ‘Greg Abbott’s Texas’

Fred Guttenberg and Thomas Gabor, co-authors of "American Carnage: Shattering Myths That Fuel Gun Violence,” join Andrea Mitchell to weigh in on the devastating effects of gun violence in America following a mass shooting at an outlet mall in Allen, Texas that left eight people, including multiple children, dead. “This person who did this this week legally bought the gun in a private setting, never had to go through a background check,” says Guttenberg. “That's Greg Abbott's Texas. That's the reason it happened. Greg Abbott is a liar. Stop listening to the liars.”May 9, 2023