  • Maria Teresa Kumar: Message of militarizing border portrays migrants as criminals; 'it doesn't help'

  • Maya MacGuineas: Debt limit battle shows that ‘art of negotiating seems to be lost in Washington’

    Fred Guttenberg: Allen, TX shooting is a result of policies in ‘Greg Abbott’s Texas’

     Peter Baker: ‘There’s not much of a fear factor in Washington’ about raising the debt limit

  • Rep. Vicente Gonzalez talks Brownsville migrant tragedy and the coming end of Title 42

  • Kris Brown: The ‘public health epidemic’ of gun violence must be ‘a top priority’ at the ballot box

  • Amb. Markarova calls for focus on ‘more support, more weapons’ as Wagner chief criticizes Kremlin

  • NBC Exclusive: U.S. Ambassador to China discusses U.S.-China diplomatic channels

  • Rep. Escobar: GOP migration bill would ‘exacerbate an already very challenging problem’

  • Maya MacGuineas: Default discussions demonstrate that ‘our political system is so broken’

  • Can Congress do anything about SCOTUS ethics claims? Laura Jarrett weighs in

  • John Brennan: Russians see alleged drone attack on Kremlin as a ‘great embarrassment’

  • Andrew Weissmann: Proud Boys conviction ‘amps the pressure up’ on special counsel Jack Smith

  • Rep. Joaquin Castro: ‘Still plenty of justice to be served’ with respect to January 6 attacks

  • Jeh Johnson: Migration ‘reacts sharply’ to perceived changes in U.S. enforcement policy

  • Fmr. Treasury Secy. Jack Lew: $1.3 billion is just a ‘drop in the bucket’ if U.S. defaults on debt

  • Amb. McFaul: Alleged drone attack was ‘not an assassination attempt on Vladimir Putin’

  • Luke Russert on searching for an ‘aha moment’ following in his late father’s legacy

  • Rep. Boyle calls for Fed rate hike pause to avoid ‘completely unnecessary’ recession

  • Ruth Marcus: ‘Any reasonable person’ hearing SCOTUS ethics claims would say it ‘doesn’t look right’

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Fred Guttenberg: Allen, TX shooting is a result of policies in ‘Greg Abbott’s Texas’

05:32

Fred Guttenberg and Thomas Gabor, co-authors of "American Carnage: Shattering Myths That Fuel Gun Violence,” join Andrea Mitchell to weigh in on the devastating effects of gun violence in America following a mass shooting at an outlet mall in Allen, Texas that left eight people, including multiple children, dead. “This person who did this this week legally bought the gun in a private setting, never had to go through a background check,” says Guttenberg. “That's Greg Abbott's Texas. That's the reason it happened. Greg Abbott is a liar. Stop listening to the liars.”May 9, 2023

