Frank Figliuzzi: Trump ‘thumbing his nose at the rule of law’ with suit to delay Jan. 6 subpoena

Former FBI Assistant Director for Counterintelligence Frank Figliuzzi and former U.S. attorney Harry Litman join Andrea Mitchell to discuss the implications of the Trump team filing a suit to delay the January 6 Committee’s subpoena of the former president. “There are other ways of getting their hands on this data, but it's another example of Trump essentially thumbing his nose at the rule of law,” Figliuzzi explains. “The committee and of course the DOJ can go, and probably already have, to the carriers individually, all the platforms and say we need what you have, and my bet is they've done that.”Nov. 14, 2022