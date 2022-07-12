Frank Figliuzzi: ‘There was a month's worth of food supplies stocked around DC’ ahead of January 6

Former Assistant FBI Director Frank Figliuzzi, former U.S. Attorney Chuck Rosenberg, and former RNC Chairman Michael Steele join Andrea Mitchell, Katy Tur and Hallie Jackson ahead of the seventh January 6 Committee. “We need to hear in detail the extent to which domestic terror groups like Oath Keepers and Proud Boys were prepared for battle and planned to breach,” says Figliuzzi. “There was a month's worth of food supplies stocked around DC. Think about preparing for a battle so protected that you would need a month of food to do it. That is amazing to me.”July 12, 2022