  • Jason Furman: Sept. job growth is ‘sustainable,’ won’t put ‘a whole lot more pressure on the Fed’

  • Although the economy is hot, ‘true test’ will be holiday shopping season, ‘that’s the big key’

    FOX Speaker debate would be a ‘horrible mistake,’ ‘family discussions’ not to be aired ‘in public’

    Rep. Sherrill: GOP needs leadership that will ‘put the country and our values before the far-right’

  • Gaetz denounced Biden impeachment effort as unserious at online fundraiser

  • Republicans running for House speaker to participate in televised debate

  • Matt Gaetz is ‘one of the least popular members of Congress,’ but ‘can’t be dismissed’

  • Rep. Moulton: ‘Border wall’ won’t ‘solve the crisis,’ but Republicans ‘refuse to compromise’

  • Rep. Moulton: China sees ‘major victories’ from ‘dysfunction,’ ‘Republican Civil War’ in Congress

  • ‘What side deals are being cut’ could play key role in House Speaker election, strategists say

  • Brendan Buck: New Speaker is ‘gonna go right into the meat grinder’ due to McCarthy’s promises

  • Sen. Merkley: Ukraine is ‘paying with their lives and they’re asking us to help’ with aid package

  • Rep. D’Esposito: Constituents ‘sent me here to govern’ but ‘egomaniac’ Gaetz is ‘getting in my way’

  • Rep. Slotkin: McCarthy ‘depended on’ Dems to avoid a shutdown, only to ‘turn around and slap’ us

  • Rep. Turner: McCarthy has ‘broad and overwhelming support’ among Republicans, ‘I’d bet on Kevin’

  • Republican Rep. Bice: ‘Matt Gaetz wants to wreak havoc and chaos within the Republican Party’

  • Rep. Quigley: ‘I don’t think’ McCarthy will ‘get any help’ from Democrats, ‘this is their Civil War’

  • GOP Rep. Bice: Gaetz has made the American people ‘pawns in his narcissistic game’

  • Rep. Armstrong: McCarthy has support from ‘vast majority’ of House GOP, motion to vacate is ‘silly’

  • Rep. Landsman: Matt Gaetz is a ‘conflict entrepreneur’ when ‘the vast majority of us want to govern’

Andrea Mitchell Reports

FOX Speaker debate would be a ‘horrible mistake,’ ‘family discussions’ not to be aired ‘in public’

The possibility of a televised speaker debate was canceled after all candidates pulled out. Former Rep. Charlier Dent (R-PA) joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss how the GOP will come to a decision. “I think this is a horrible mistake,” says Dent. “It sets a terrible precedent that these are family discussions and you just don’t want to air this in public.” The now postponed debate would have seen House Majority leader Steve Scalise, Judiciary Committee chairman Jim Jordan, and Rep. Kevin Hern face off. “There is no good that will come of it,” Dent continued.Oct. 6, 2023

