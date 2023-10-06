FOX Speaker debate would be a ‘horrible mistake,’ ‘family discussions’ not to be aired ‘in public’

The possibility of a televised speaker debate was canceled after all candidates pulled out. Former Rep. Charlier Dent (R-PA) joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss how the GOP will come to a decision. “I think this is a horrible mistake,” says Dent. “It sets a terrible precedent that these are family discussions and you just don’t want to air this in public.” The now postponed debate would have seen House Majority leader Steve Scalise, Judiciary Committee chairman Jim Jordan, and Rep. Kevin Hern face off. “There is no good that will come of it,” Dent continued.Oct. 6, 2023