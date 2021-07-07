Four-Time Gold Medalist Sanya Richards-Ross: ‘I think the Sha'Carri situation will bring about change'

Sanya Richards-Ross, four time Olympic Gold Medalist, joins Kasie Hunt to discuss the news that Sha’Carri Richardson, the fastest American woman this year, was not selected to the U.S. relay team in Tokyo, meaning that she will not compete at the Games after she was barred from the 100 meter dash due to marijuana use. Richards-Ross says that while “many of us have fallen in love with Sha’carri” it remains that “the rules are the rules" and that “the time for us to change rules is not after we break them.” However, she thinks that the situation "will bring about change" and likely lead to a re-examination of the sport's marijuana policies.