LIVE UPDATES: Highlights form key witness testimony, including Stormy Daniels

Former Trump Organization CFO's assistant takes the stand in hush money trial
May 9, 202401:49
Andrea Mitchell Reports

Former Trump Organization CFO's assistant takes the stand in hush money trial

Rebecca Manochio, the former assistant to former Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg, has been called to testify in the New York hush money trial against former President Trump.May 9, 2024

