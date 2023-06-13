Former Trump lawyer Tim Parlatore: ‘He certainly never lied to me.’

Former Trump lawyer Tim Parlatore, who previously represented Trump in his classified documents case, joins Andrea Mitchell, Katy Tur, and Chris Jansing to discuss allegations that the former president lied to his own legal team about his handling of classified documents. Asked whether he wishes Trump had been more truthful with his legal team on this case, Parlatore says, “I'm just talking about what I personally experienced. He certainly never lied to me.”June 13, 2023