IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Fani Willis ‘indicted co conspirators’ hold ‘all the enablers’ ‘to account for what they did’

    13:55
  • Now Playing

    Former Trump Attorney: ‘Cooperating is kind of a loaded term,’ Kerik is ‘being cooperative’

    08:41
  • UP NEXT

    Rep. Nikema Williams: Trump made ‘everyday people’ seek safety’ and ‘put a target on their backs’

    05:37

  • Some call RICO ‘a sledgehammer to kill,’ others say ‘it's a powerful tool’ and ‘unethical’

    06:02

  • Rep. Ken Buck: RICO charge is a ‘nuclear bomb where a bullet would have been appropriate’

    05:09

  • Ali Vaez: ‘This is Iran's money. Iran is paying to release American citizens’

    07:07

  • Weiss’s new Special Counsel title might indicate ‘new charges’ in Hunter Biden case

    04:53

  • Georgia DA could bring witness tampering charge ‘as evidence’ of Trump’s ‘pattern and practice’

    06:50

  • Judge Chutkan ‘clear’ Trump and his team will be ‘accountable’ if they violate new protective order

    08:01

  • John Feal: We’re years removed from 9/11 'and we’re still fighting’

    05:17

  • U.S. and Cuba work together to fight drug trafficking despite frosty relationship

    06:39

  • Americans held in Iran placed on house arrest as part of planned prisoner exchange

    02:16

  • Frank Figliuzzi: Utah man fatally shot by FBI made threats comparable to 'stochastic terrorism'

    03:14

  • Haass: U.S.-China relations are in ‘a very difficult era’ ‘and I think we have to accept that’

    03:53

  • American Bar Association launches task force to remind people ‘their vote is the essence of democracy’

    07:08

  • Reproductive rights supporters celebrate win in Ohio: ‘Republicans are being sent a big message’

    06:59

  • China hacking Japan’s defense network could be part of a sweeping ‘espionage 101 campaign’

    04:22

  • Woman arrested in alleged Russian plot to assassinate Zelenskyy ‘was hiding in plain sight’

    05:11

  • Judge overseeing Trump case in DC to consider government request for ‘very common’ protective order

    08:24

  • Jake Sullivan attends Ukraine summit in Saudi Arabia amid 'push' for normalization with Israel

    07:17

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Former Trump Attorney: ‘Cooperating is kind of a loaded term,’ Kerik is ‘being cooperative’

08:41

As Donald Trump stares down a stack of criminal charges in Georgia, his biggest threat yet is prison time. He is now tasked with assembling a fourth legal team to defend him in court. Tim Parlatore, Trump’s former attorney, joins Andrea Mitchell, Chris Jansing, and Katy Tur to discuss if former New York Police Commissioner Bernie Kerik is be cooperating in the Former President's legal battles. “He is being cooperative. He does not have any criminal exposure himself. So it's not like he needs a cooperation agreement. But he is providing information to the special counsel as he will provide information to the defense team relevant to both of their cases to ensure that what is presented in court is the full and honest information about what happened during that period of time,” says Parlatore. “So I would say you know, cooperating is kind of a loaded term. He's being cooperative.”Aug. 15, 2023

  • Fani Willis ‘indicted co conspirators’ hold ‘all the enablers’ ‘to account for what they did’

    13:55
  • Now Playing

    Former Trump Attorney: ‘Cooperating is kind of a loaded term,’ Kerik is ‘being cooperative’

    08:41
  • UP NEXT

    Rep. Nikema Williams: Trump made ‘everyday people’ seek safety’ and ‘put a target on their backs’

    05:37

  • Some call RICO ‘a sledgehammer to kill,’ others say ‘it's a powerful tool’ and ‘unethical’

    06:02

  • Rep. Ken Buck: RICO charge is a ‘nuclear bomb where a bullet would have been appropriate’

    05:09

  • Ali Vaez: ‘This is Iran's money. Iran is paying to release American citizens’

    07:07

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All