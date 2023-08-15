Former Trump Attorney: ‘Cooperating is kind of a loaded term,’ Kerik is ‘being cooperative’

As Donald Trump stares down a stack of criminal charges in Georgia, his biggest threat yet is prison time. He is now tasked with assembling a fourth legal team to defend him in court. Tim Parlatore, Trump’s former attorney, joins Andrea Mitchell, Chris Jansing, and Katy Tur to discuss if former New York Police Commissioner Bernie Kerik is be cooperating in the Former President's legal battles. “He is being cooperative. He does not have any criminal exposure himself. So it's not like he needs a cooperation agreement. But he is providing information to the special counsel as he will provide information to the defense team relevant to both of their cases to ensure that what is presented in court is the full and honest information about what happened during that period of time,” says Parlatore. “So I would say you know, cooperating is kind of a loaded term. He's being cooperative.”Aug. 15, 2023