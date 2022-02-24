Former Secy. William Cohen: ‘If much of Europe is at stake, we’re at stake.’
Former Secretary of Defense William Cohen joins Andrea Mitchell to break down how the Biden administration’s reaction to Russian aggression may impact the future of the crisis in eastern Europe. “This is not just Ukraine,” Cohen says. “This is much of Europe that is at stake. And if much of Europe is at stake, we’re at stake.”Feb. 24, 2022
