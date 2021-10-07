Former Secy. of Defense William Cohen: On debt ceiling negotiations 'Members of Congress ought to be held accountable'

William Cohen, a former Secretary of Defense and former Republican Senator from Maine, joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss the national security significance of the debt ceiling. "If we can't reach a decision that we're going to pay our bills and that we will default on the full faith and credit of the United States, what signal does that send to any other country friend or foe that we are a country worth emulating," says Coon. "Members of Congress ought to be held accountable when they do something out of purely partisan reasons, they ought to be held accountable for it."Oct. 7, 2021