Former Olympic coach to WNBA star Brittney Griner: ‘We know that no one wins in a Russian court.’

Brittney Griner’s former Olympic coach Dawn Staley joins Andrea Mitchell after the WNBA star appeared in a Moscow courtroom for the first day of her trial, facing up to ten years in Russian prison. “We know that no one wins in a Russian court. So we’re gonna see what the penalty is, and we’ll work from there,” says Staley. “We can handle a prisoner swap. We can handle that as the United States of America. What we can't handle is having our loved ones over in a Russian prison not knowing what's going to happen to them next."July 1, 2022