Former officials analyze U.S. options if Russia invades Ukraine in tabletop exercise

Andrea Mitchell facilitates a tabletop Situation Room exercise to illustrate the options the U.S. has it its disposal to deter and retaliate against a Russian invasion of Ukraine. Participating in the simulation - developed by Russia expert Dmitri Alperovitch of the Silverado Policy Accelerator – are retired General David Petraeus, retired Admiral Mike Mullen, former Undersecretary of Defense Michele Flournoy, and former National Security Adviser Tom Donilon. They explore economic sanctions, cyber defenses, and lending U.S. support to an anti-Russian insurgency in Ukraine should Putin seek to topple the government.Feb. 16, 2022
