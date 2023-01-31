Former FDNY EMT: First responders ‘highly culpable’ for Tyre Nichols’ death

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Three EMT’s involved in the death of Tyre Nichols have been fired after an internal investigation found they violated department policies and protocols. Donell Harvin, former Chief of Homeland Security and Intelligence for Washington D.C. and former Emergency Medical Technician for the FDNY tells Andrea Mitchell, “I suspect that if the autopsy indicates that these injuries may have been survivable were it not for immediate care and rapid transport, I think that these EMTs and paramedics are highly culpable.” He adds, “This is a systemic issue of what's going on in the streets there, when you have this widespread disregard for human life, and everyone seems to think that it's normal. Everyone's walking around like this is normal business, and that's what's concerning to me.”Jan. 31, 2023

