IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Former DNC, RNC Chairs react to Trump fundraising off of FBI search, Dems' midterms strategy

    05:58
  • UP NEXT

    Dr. Fauci: ‘If you want to put a dead stop to polio' in the U.S. 'just get everybody vaccinated’

    11:57

  • ‘Not really orthodox’ methods used to prevent Trump from pocketing intelligence briefing materials

    07:44

  • Brendan Buck: Cheney lost her primary ‘for a greater cause,’ merely the ‘cost of doing business’

    11:54

  • Head of the National Economic Council: IRA won’t raise taxes ‘on anybody making less than $400,000’

    07:30

  • Susan Del Percio: Cheney not ‘going third party,’ she’s a ‘conservative conservative’

    05:04

  • Palin’s shot at House seat may be hurt by Alaska voting system that rewards ‘crossover appeal’

    08:48

  • Donell Harvin: FBI facing ‘unprecedented levels of threats’ following Mar-a-Lago search

    10:16

  • Cheri Beasley: NC voters ‘incensed’ by politicians ‘out of step’ with majority sentiment on abortion

    04:19

  • Rep. Lofgren: Some in GOP are not ‘tethered to the facts’ in anti-FBI response to Mar-a-Lago search

    08:34

  • Debra Tice: U.S. is capable of bringing American detainees home. ‘My son qualifies. Let’s go.’

    07:01

  • Chef José Andrés ‘covering the holes’ left by the war and preparing for a ‘rough winter’ in Ukraine

    04:53

  • WH Comms Dir.: Biden ‘on the cusp of a historic victory’ with Inflation Reduction Act

    04:58

  • John Bolton: Iran’s assassination plot will not ‘silence me’

    10:12

  • 'Big move' for Ukraine taking out 9 Russian aircraft in Crimea, a 'bastion of pro-Russian sentiment'

    05:49

  • Gen. David Petraeus: U.S. had ‘alternatives’ to avoid ‘devastating situation’ in Afghanistan

    08:02

  • Larry Summers: ‘Very serious inflation problem’ in U.S. not likely ‘to go away of its own volition’

    05:57

  • Federal court allows House committee to obtain Donald Trump's tax records

    01:26

  • Michael Beschloss: Mar-a-Lago search was unprecedented, but so was Trump’s ‘indifference to the law’

    06:46

  • Mar-a-Lago search warrant likely 'exhaustive,' unlike 'any other affidavit in recent memory' at DOJ

    11:13

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Former DNC, RNC Chairs react to Trump fundraising off of FBI search, Dems' midterms strategy

05:58

Former DNC Chair Terry McAuliffe and former RNC Chair Michael Steele join Andrea Mitchell to analyze how President Trump has been able to spin the FBI’s search of his Mar-a-Lago residence to energize his base and drive a fundraising surge, and how Democrats should be strategizing for the midterms. On Trump’s fundraising, Steele says, “The question I have is, why are these people giving their money to this supposed billionaire who's no longer in office?” Looking to November, the former Democratic party chair says, “We need to talk about the things that we actually get done and I always tell Democrats, focus on the positive.”Aug. 18, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Former DNC, RNC Chairs react to Trump fundraising off of FBI search, Dems' midterms strategy

    05:58
  • UP NEXT

    Dr. Fauci: ‘If you want to put a dead stop to polio' in the U.S. 'just get everybody vaccinated’

    11:57

  • ‘Not really orthodox’ methods used to prevent Trump from pocketing intelligence briefing materials

    07:44

  • Brendan Buck: Cheney lost her primary ‘for a greater cause,’ merely the ‘cost of doing business’

    11:54

  • Head of the National Economic Council: IRA won’t raise taxes ‘on anybody making less than $400,000’

    07:30

  • Susan Del Percio: Cheney not ‘going third party,’ she’s a ‘conservative conservative’

    05:04

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All