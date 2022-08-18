Former DNC, RNC Chairs react to Trump fundraising off of FBI search, Dems' midterms strategy

Former DNC Chair Terry McAuliffe and former RNC Chair Michael Steele join Andrea Mitchell to analyze how President Trump has been able to spin the FBI’s search of his Mar-a-Lago residence to energize his base and drive a fundraising surge, and how Democrats should be strategizing for the midterms. On Trump’s fundraising, Steele says, “The question I have is, why are these people giving their money to this supposed billionaire who's no longer in office?” Looking to November, the former Democratic party chair says, “We need to talk about the things that we actually get done and I always tell Democrats, focus on the positive.”Aug. 18, 2022