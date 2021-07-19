Former DHS Secretary stresses importance of ally presence in China cyber hack accusation

Michael Chertoff, former U.S. Homeland Security Secretary under George W. Bush, joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss the U.S. accusation of China hacking Microsoft, stressing the importance of intelligence regarding specific details of the hack, as well as support from U.S. allies. Secretary Chertoff said if the attacks from China continue, “much of the globe will be pushing back," and he believes the U.S. will have to amplify its response.