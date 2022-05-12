Former Defense Secy. Esper describes Trump outrages and defends not speaking out while still in office

Former Defense Secretary Mark Esper joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss his new book “A Sacred Oath,” describing former President Trump’s reaction to protesters following the murder of George Floyd. “The President raises this prospect, suggests, asks to General Mark Milley you know, can't you just shoot them, just shoot them in the legs or something? And I think we were all taken aback by that,” says Esper. “Nobody said anything in that I can recall in direct response to it. It just hung in there.”May 12, 2022