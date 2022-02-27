IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Former CIA Director John Brennan: Putin may become ‘even more reckless’

Former CIA Director John Brennan joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss what we can expect with Putin’s next moves. “I would think that the people around Putin who may have been in league with him up until now are recognizing that this is a no-win situation,” Brennan says. “So as others before me have said, I think that Putin right now is in a very desperate position and may become even more reckless.”Feb. 27, 2022

