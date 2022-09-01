Fmr. Zelenskyy adviser: ‘If Putin is willing to risk a nuclear disaster, where does he stop’?

Igor Novikov, a former adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, joins Andrea Mitchell to share how concerned he is about the potential for nuclear disaster as Ukraine and Russia blame each other for shelling near the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, which has been visited by U.N. nuclear inspectors. “I vaguely remember Chernobyl because I was three years old and I was in Kyiv when it happened. So I think one nuclear disaster is enough for one lifetime for me,” says Novikov. “But what's really scary here is not only the potential possibility of a nuclear disaster, but also what happens after it. Because unfortunately, you know, if Putin is willing to risk a nuclear disaster, where does he stop after that?” Sept. 1, 2022