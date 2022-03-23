Fmr. UK PM Brown: A special tribunal could indict Putin on crime of aggression ‘within a few months’

Former British Prime Minister Gordon Brown joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss his call for a special international tribunal to investigate Putin for his invasion of Ukraine. “The International Criminal Court can try war crimes, crimes against humanity, and genocide. But that takes a huge amount of time, and of course, a lot of proof and evidence of direct stability of the leader,” says Brown. “But the crime of aggression is the initial crime. It's pretty obvious that that is what has happened.” He explains, “if a number of states came together to support Ukraine, and a lot of countries are now looking at this, you could have an indictment of President Putin within a few months.”March 23, 2022