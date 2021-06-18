Fmr. UK Amb. Westmacott: The Iranian election ‘looks as though it’s stitched up’

Sir Peter Westmacott, former British Ambassador to the United States, who was also posted in Iran, joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss the hard-liner candidate, Ebrahim Raisi, expected to be elected president in Iran, break down what that will mean for nuclear talks between Iran and the United States., and unpack the latest developments in U.S.-Turkey relations between the Syrian border crossing and their commitment to secure the airport in Kabul after the U.S. withdraws from Afghanistan.