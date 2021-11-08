Fmr. U.S. envoy to Haiti: Deportation of Haitian migrants ‘totally counterproductive’

Former U.S. Special Envoy to Haiti, Ambassador Daniel Foote, joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss his resignation over disagreements with the Biden administration’s policies toward Haiti and deportation of Haitian migrants. “When I saw the Del Rio, Texas situation with the 15,000 Haitian immigrants on the border there, I inferred pretty quickly that the U.S. was looking to deport all of them, which I thought was totally counterproductive with Haiti,” says Amb. Foote. Nov. 8, 2021