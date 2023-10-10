IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Israeli journalist: ‘not a single home’ not affected by Hamas violence, ‘we won’t let that deter us’

    04:00

  • Fmr. Israel Amb.: US ‘empowering’ Iran, helped ‘finance Hamas’ under ‘Biden administration’s watch’

    02:20

  • Fmr. Foreign Minister Livni: Hamas doesn’t represent ‘any Palestinian cause for freedom or stay.’

    07:45

  • Family of hostage to Israeli government: ‘bring back the captive people soon, with diplomacy.’

    03:51

  • Israeli Amb. Regev: Israeli counter attack pause would be a ‘mistake,’ Israeli must ‘hit back hard’

    08:23
  • Now Playing

    Fmr. U.S. Amb. to Israel: ‘do not underestimate’ Jewish people, ‘President has the back of Israel’

    05:06
  • UP NEXT

    Diana Buttu: ‘Everybody has focused only on Israel’s security,’ leaving the Palestinians aside

    04:48

  • Amb. Michael Herzog: Israel will hold Hamas ‘accountable to each and every hostage they have’

    07:06

  • 'Absolute terror': American living in Israel speaks after relatives were kidnapped

    03:13

  • Dennis Ross: ‘I don’t even exclude the possibility that Israel will’ end up reoccupying Gaza

    06:12

  • Hamas threatens to start executing hostages

    01:24

  • Fmr. CIA head John Brennan: Hamas assault on Israel has ‘been brewing for many, many years’

    07:12

  • Mother of Israeli hostages: ‘There is no reason to hold them there. They are not soldiers.’

    05:43

  • Israeli emergency responder: 'We need to help these people'

    04:30

  • More than 100 have been taken hostage during attacks on Israel

    03:22

  • Jason Furman: Sept. job growth is ‘sustainable,’ won’t put ‘a whole lot more pressure on the Fed’

    03:56

  • Although the economy is hot, ‘true test’ will be holiday shopping season, ‘that’s the big key’

    06:43

  • FOX Speaker debate would be a ‘horrible mistake,’ ‘family discussions’ not to be aired ‘in public’

    03:33

  • Rep. Sherrill: GOP needs leadership that will ‘put the country and our values before the far-right’

    05:10

  • Gaetz denounced Biden impeachment effort as unserious at online fundraiser

    01:45

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Fmr. U.S. Amb. to Israel: ‘do not underestimate’ Jewish people, ‘President has the back of Israel’

05:06

Ahead of an expected Israeli ground offensive in Gaza, the U.S. does not have an Ambassador in Israel as President Biden’s Ambassador nominee still awaits a confirmation hearing. Andrea Mitchell is joined by the most recent U.S. Ambassador to Israel for the Biden administration, Tom Nides, to discuss the status of U.S. hostages taken by Hamas and the potential of heavy civilian casualties when a ground offensive begins. “Do not underestimate the making Jewish people to rally to do what needs to be done. And the President has the back of Israel,” Nides says. “Make no mistake, Hamas created this chaos for one purpose and one purpose only, to create the destruction of the State of Israel. They don't care about the Palestinian people in Gaza.”Oct. 10, 2023

  • Israeli journalist: ‘not a single home’ not affected by Hamas violence, ‘we won’t let that deter us’

    04:00

  • Fmr. Israel Amb.: US ‘empowering’ Iran, helped ‘finance Hamas’ under ‘Biden administration’s watch’

    02:20

  • Fmr. Foreign Minister Livni: Hamas doesn’t represent ‘any Palestinian cause for freedom or stay.’

    07:45

  • Family of hostage to Israeli government: ‘bring back the captive people soon, with diplomacy.’

    03:51

  • Israeli Amb. Regev: Israeli counter attack pause would be a ‘mistake,’ Israeli must ‘hit back hard’

    08:23
  • Now Playing

    Fmr. U.S. Amb. to Israel: ‘do not underestimate’ Jewish people, ‘President has the back of Israel’

    05:06

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All