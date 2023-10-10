Fmr. U.S. Amb. to Israel: ‘do not underestimate’ Jewish people, ‘President has the back of Israel’

Ahead of an expected Israeli ground offensive in Gaza, the U.S. does not have an Ambassador in Israel as President Biden’s Ambassador nominee still awaits a confirmation hearing. Andrea Mitchell is joined by the most recent U.S. Ambassador to Israel for the Biden administration, Tom Nides, to discuss the status of U.S. hostages taken by Hamas and the potential of heavy civilian casualties when a ground offensive begins. “Do not underestimate the making Jewish people to rally to do what needs to be done. And the President has the back of Israel,” Nides says. “Make no mistake, Hamas created this chaos for one purpose and one purpose only, to create the destruction of the State of Israel. They don't care about the Palestinian people in Gaza.”Oct. 10, 2023