Fmr. Trump NSA: ‘I’m convinced’ Trump ‘withdraw from NATO. which would be a catastrophic mistake’

Donald Trump’s Former National Security Advisor, John Bolton, is stepping up his criticism of his former boss. In a new forward in his most recent book, Bolton writes that a “mountain of facts demonstrates that Trump is unfit to be president.” Former National Security Advisor, John Bolton joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss his new book, “The Room Where It Happened” and the treats he sees if Trump gets reelected. “I'm convinced he will withdraw from NATO, which would be a catastrophic mistake, but I think that's what he will do. And then the middle of the war with Ukraine when NATO was fighting the war,” Bolton tells Andrea. “Trump thinks international affairs really are synonymous with the personal relationships between heads of state so if he has a good relationship with Vladimir Putin, then U.S. Russian relations are good. Same with Xi Jinping. Now, that's fantasy, but that's what he thinks.”Jan. 31, 2024